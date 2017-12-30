JUST IN
Globus Spirits' subsidiary launches IMFL brand 'Laffaire'

For distribution in Puducherry

Globus Spirits announced that its wholly owned subsidiary of the company, Unibev has launched a brand 'Laffaire' for distribution in the Union Territory of Puducherry in the Indian Made Foreign Liquor segment through a tie up manufacturing set up with the unit located at Banerghatta Road, Bangalore.

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 09:56 IST

