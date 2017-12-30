Globus Spirits' subsidiary launches IMFL brand 'Laffaire'

-
For distribution in PuducherryGlobus Spirits announced that its wholly owned subsidiary of the company, Unibev has launched a brand 'Laffaire' for distribution in the Union Territory of Puducherry in the Indian Made Foreign Liquor segment through a tie up manufacturing set up with the unit located at Banerghatta Road, Bangalore.
