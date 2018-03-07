JUST IN
GMR's Hyderabad International Airport recognised as World #1 Airport

By Montreal based Airports Council International

GMR Hyderabad International Airport has announced that Montreal based Airports Council International (ACI) has awarded Hyderabad Airport as the World # 1 Airport in Airport Service Quality (ASQ) passengers survey in the 5-15 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category for the year 2017.

ACI has recognized the airport based on the passenger feedback for its consistent delivery of outstanding customer experience.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 10:15 IST

