GMR's Hyderabad International Airport recognised as World #1 Airport

-
ALSO READGMR Infrastructure to acquire 11% stake in GHIAL Delhi Airport tops airport service quality awards 2017: Airports Council International Malayasian Airports to sell stake in Hyd airport operator for GMR Infrastructure update on Clark Airport in Philippines IGI Airport adjudged world best in ACI survey
-
By Montreal based Airports Council InternationalGMR Hyderabad International Airport has announced that Montreal based Airports Council International (ACI) has awarded Hyderabad Airport as the World # 1 Airport in Airport Service Quality (ASQ) passengers survey in the 5-15 million passengers per annum (MPPA) category for the year 2017.
ACI has recognized the airport based on the passenger feedback for its consistent delivery of outstanding customer experience.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU