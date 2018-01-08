Goa Carbon hits the roof after turnaround Q3 result

Carbon was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 1,061.05 at 09:51 on after the company reported net profit of Rs 22.50 crore in Q3 December 2017 as compared to net loss of Rs 0.93 crore in Q3 December 2016.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 183.34 points, or 0.54% at 34,337.19. The Small-Cap index was up 148.57 points, or 0.75% at 19,853.49.

On the BSE, 2,910 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 71,606 shares in the past one quarter. The stock opened with an upward gap, surging by the maximum 5% daily circuit and remained locked at the 5% level at Rs 1,061.05 so far in the day, which is also its record high. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 100 on 15 February 2017.

The small-cap company has equity capital of Rs 9.15 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Net sales rose 159.6% to Rs 186.60 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016. The result was announced on Saturday, 6 January 2018.

Carbon is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of calcined petroleum coke.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)