Godrej Consumer Products fixes record date for interim dividend

Record date is 07 February 2018

Godrej Consumer Products has fixed 07 February 2018 as the Record Date for the purpose of Payment of Interim Dividend.

The said Interim Dividend, if declared, will be paid on 21 February 2018.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 13:32 IST

