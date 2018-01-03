Godrej Industries gets assigned credit ratings for various facilities

From ICRA

Industries announced that has assigned the long term rating of AA for an additional limit of Rs 325 crore for term loans. This rating is in addition to the existing Rs 875 crore term loans, Rs 90 crore long term fund based limits and Rs 50 crore long term non fund based limit. The outlook for long term is stable.

The rating for long term debt/ NCD programme and public deposit programme has been discontinued as there is no amount outstanding against these instruments.

has reaffirmed the short term rating of A1+ for the Rs 1000 crore short term debt (commercial programme), Rs 200 crore short term loans and Rs 600 crore short term non fund based limits.

