Government is taking several measures to prevent misleading advertisements on AYUSH Products

Misleading claims and advertisements of all kinds of are regulated under the provisions of Drugs & Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Rules thereunder. The legal provisions on this account are enforced by the State Governments for prohibiting advertisements, which directly or indirectly give a false impression regarding the true character of the drugs; or make false claims for the drugs or otherwise false or misleading in any material particular. Ministry of has signed an MoU with (ASCI) on 20th January, 2017 for suo-moto monitoring and tracking down the related advertisements appearing in print and TV media and directing the advertisers to rectify or withdraw the within the stipulated timeframe. Instances of non-compliance of ASCI directions are forwarded to the concerned regulators for necessary action in accordance with the legal provisions. Penal provisions for the instances of contravention of advertisement norms are prescribed in the Drugs & Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954. has issued advisory to all TV Channels to ensure strict compliance of the provisions of Drugs & Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules thereunder. Also, TV Channels have been advised to advertise only licensed products. is maintaining a portal of Grievances Against Misleading Advertisements (GAMA) for of complaints related to misleading advertisements inter alia of products & services.

There is no exclusive definition of herbal medicines in the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940 and Rules thereunder but there are Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani drugs as defined in Section 3 (a) and (h) of the Drugs & Cosmetics Act, 1940, many of which are made from plant ingredients or herbs.

