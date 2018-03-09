Government's policy initiatives in last three years have led to record food grain production this year: Union Agriculture Minister

-
The Minister said State Agriculture Universities and ICAR have been working to make agriculture sustainable and beneficial for our farmers. Despite the challenges, agriculture universities and ICAR have made remarkable progress in agriculture productivity and production thereby helping small and marginal farmers in enhancing their income. Significant steps have been taken to attain Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Doubling Farmers' Income by 2022. In a coordinated effort, agriculture universities and ICAR institutes along with various state and central agencies have developed Strategy Document on Doubling Farmers' Income by 2022 for different States. This will immensely help in achieving the prosperity of farmers. In addition to this, special emphasis has been given on developing new technologies, integrated farming system, institution building, and human resource, diversification in agriculture, creating new opportunities and developing new sources of information.
Shri Radha Mohan Singh informed that there are about 138 million landholders in the country, out of which about 85% of the farmers are marginal (67%) or small (18%). He asserted that this vulnerable class of farmers is in an urgent need of farming techniques and information. ICAR has developed 45 Integrated Farming System (IFS) models to help small and marginal farmers to tide over the problems associated with climate change. This model is being replicated and taken forward through KVKs spread across the country. Besides this, ICAR has developed 623 certified District Level contingency schemes and organized skill development programs for 40.9 lakh farmers. In order to assist the Government's Soil Health Card initiative, minilabs were developed for soil testing. ICAR through its KVKs spread across the country have displayed climate friendly techniques in 29 States. ICAR has also developed 42 organic farming techniques, which were tested and are being further improved. The government, for the benefit of farmers, has initiated several programs like agriculture extension, Sankalp Se Siddhi, 'Mera Gaon Mera Gaurav, infrastructure development, agriculture education, agricultural research, international cooperation, technology transfer etc.
