Government takes tough stand on adulteration of milk

Shri Parshottam Rupala and Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare presided the meeting on 21.12.2017 to discuss the issue of adulteration of and products with the State Cooperative Federations, (NDDB), and (FSSAI) and State Department representatives. MOSs advised the stakeholders to identify the unscrupulous agents who indulge in adulteration of as their business. Directions have been issued by (ADF) to all Chief Secretaries and Food Commissioners of States/UTs to conduct 500 random sampling of every month at village level for detecting adulteration particularly of edible oil, sucrose and detergents. This drive will be started immediately and 50,000 samples will be taken countrywide. FSAAI has been advised to follow up on this. States have also been advised to install Adulteration testing equipments at village level for detection of adulteration by various adulterants. Assistance for this will be provided by DADF under the National Programme for Dairy Development (NPDD). Rs.100 crores have been set apart for this. ICAR was directed to enable quick testing methods for testing which are not detected by the existing testing machines. is being assisted to install 390 adulteration testing equipments in 2017-18 at village/District level. Other States are also being encouraged like Madhya Pradesh, etc. The FSAAI has also been directed to develop standards for testing as fructose adulteration malpractice is rampant. NDDB is setting up a National Testing Laboratory for the purpose with Central assistance.

