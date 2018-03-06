GSS Infotech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

India Ltd, Diamond Power Infrastructure Ltd, and Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 March 2018.

soared 16.61% to Rs 51.25 at 12:10 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

India Ltd surged 14.05% to Rs 52.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.13 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40724 shares in the past one month.

spiked 12.48% to Rs 13.25.

The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 56540 shares in the past one month.

spurt 9.63% to Rs 1.48. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd jumped 6.85% to Rs 3.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26862 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20279 shares in the past one month.

