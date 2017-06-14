GTPL Hathway IPO opens on 21 June 2017

Price band fixed at Rs 167 to Rs 170 per share

GTPL Hathway is coming up with an initial public offering comprising of fresh issue of aggregating up to Rs 300 crore and an offer for sale of up to 1.8 crore shares. The offer for sale comprised of shares offered by selling shareholders consisting of upto 14.2 lakh shares by Aniruddhasinhji Jadeja, the promoter, up to 5.5 lakh shares by Kanaksinh Rana, the promoter, up to 68.5 lakh shares by Gujarat digi Com Private Limited, the promoter, up to 9 lakh shares by Hathway Cable and Datacom Limited, the promoter and up to 1.8 lakh shares by Amit shah.

The price band of the IPO has been fixed at Rs 167 to Rs 170 per share. The IPO will open on 21 June 2017 and close on 23 June 2017.

GTPL Hathway is India's leading cable TV distribution company reaching an estimated 8 million households in over 169 cities across 10 states in India with presence in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Assam.

