Business Standard

Gujarat Industries Power Co announces change in company secretary

With effect from 06 March 2018

Gujarat Industries Power Co announced that Swati Desai has been appointed as Company Secretary & AGM (Legal) and as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 06 March 2018 vice CS Ashwin C Shah.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 10:08 IST

