Gujarat Industries Power Co announces change in company secretary

With effect from 06 March 2018Gujarat Industries Power Co announced that Swati Desai has been appointed as Company Secretary & AGM (Legal) and as Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company with effect from 06 March 2018 vice CS Ashwin C Shah.
