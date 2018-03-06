Gujarat Industries Power Co appoints CFO as KMP

-
-
With effect from 08 February 2018Gujarat Industries Power Co announced that K K Bhatt, Additional General Manager (Finance) and CFO is appointed as Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from 08 February 2018.
