Gujarat Industries Power Co appoints CFO as KMP

With effect from 08 February 2018

Gujarat Industries Power Co announced that K K Bhatt, Additional General Manager (Finance) and CFO is appointed as Key Managerial Personnel of the company with effect from 08 February 2018.

