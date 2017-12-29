HB Estate Developers gets NCLT approval for composite scheme of arrangement

JUST IN
On 22 December 2017

HB Estate Developers announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench at Chandigarh vide its Order Dated 22 December, 2017, has sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst HB Stockholdings (HBSL), HB Portfolio (HBPL) and HB Estate Developers (HBEDL) with effect from the Appointed Date(s) as mentioned in the Scheme.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 12:53 IST

