HB Stockholdings gets NCLT approval for composite scheme of arrangement

-
ALSO READHB Estate Developers reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.44 crore in the June 2017 quarter HB Estate Developers to conduct board meeting HB Estate Developers to table results HB Stockholdings announces board meeting date HB Stockholdings standalone net profit rises 286.30% in the June 2017 quarter
-
On 22 December 2017HB Stockholdings announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench at Chandigarh vide its Order Dated 22nd December, 2017, has sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst HB Stockholdings (HBSL), HB Portfolio (HBPL) and HB Estate Developers (HBEDL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors under Sections 391 to 394 read with Section 100 to 104 of the Companies Act, 1956, with effect from the Appointed Date(s) as mentioned in the Scheme.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU