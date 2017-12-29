HB Stockholdings gets NCLT approval for composite scheme of arrangement

JUST IN
On 22 December 2017

HB Stockholdings announced that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Chandigarh Bench at Chandigarh vide its Order Dated 22nd December, 2017, has sanctioned the Composite Scheme of Arrangement amongst HB Stockholdings (HBSL), HB Portfolio (HBPL) and HB Estate Developers (HBEDL) and their respective Shareholders and Creditors under Sections 391 to 394 read with Section 100 to 104 of the Companies Act, 1956, with effect from the Appointed Date(s) as mentioned in the Scheme.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 12:51 IST

