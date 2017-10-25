HCL Tech slips after muted Q2 results

was down 0.38% to Rs 910 at 9:51 on after the company's net rose 0.8% to Rs 2188 crore on 2.3% increase in at Rs 12434 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q1 June 2017.

The result was announced before trading hours today, 25 October 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 254.36 points, or 0.78% to 32,861.70.

On the BSE, 71,000 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 923.35 and a low of Rs 889 so far during the day. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 941 on 23 October 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 731.05 on 15 November 2016.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 24 October 2017, rising 4.68% compared with 3.10% rise in the Sensex. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one quarter, rising 2.47% as against Sensex's 0.69% rise. The scrip had underperformed the market in past one year, rising 13.59% as against Sensex's 16.08% rise.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 278.41 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

HCL Technologies' consolidated Earnings Before Interest & Tax (EBIT) rose 0.3% to Rs 2451 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q1 June 2017.

Consolidated Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EBITDA) rose 2.9% to Rs 2759 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q1 June 2017.

In its outlook, the company said that its financial year ending March 2018 (FY 2018) revenues are expected to grow between 10.5% to 12.5% in constant currency. The above constant currency guidance translates to 12.1% to 14.1% in USD terms based on 30 September 2017 rates. FY 2018 expected Operating Margin (EBIT) range is from 19.5% to 20.5%. The Operating Margin guidance assumes USD-INR currency rate of $1 = Rs. 65.5 and other currencies at FY 2017 average exchange rates.

is a leading global IT services company that helps global enterprises re-imagine and transform their businesses through digital technology transformation. HCL operates out of 32 countries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)