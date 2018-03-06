HDFC advances after closure of QIP issue

rose 1.11% to Rs 1,810.45 at 9:25 IST on after the company's board of directors has approved and declared closure of the issue yesterday, 5 March 2018.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 245.42 points, or 0.73% to 33,992.20.

On the BSE, 3,781 shares were traded in the counter so far, compared with average daily volumes of 3.35 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,812.75 and a low of Rs 1,800 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1,982 on 29 January 2018.

The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,361 on 8 March 2017.

The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 332.78 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

HDFC's board of directors has approved and declared closure of the (QIP) issue yesterday, 5 March 2018. It also determined and approved issue of 1.03 crore shares at Rs 1825 per share to be allotted to eligible institutional buyers in the The issue received a good response from the wide range of investors, said.

HDFC's consolidated net profit surged 144.7% to Rs 6677.06 crore on 35.4% rise in total income to Rs 20294.82 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

is India's first retail housing company and is currently one of the largest originators of housing loans in the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)