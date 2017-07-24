HDFC Bank hits fresh peak on good Q1 results

rose 1.48% to Rs 1,728.50 at 13:00 on after net profit rose 20.22% to Rs 3893.84 crore on 14.81% growth in total to Rs 22185.4 crore in Q1 June 2017 over Q1 June 2016.

The result was announced during market hours today, 24 July 2017.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 200.54 points or 0.63% at 32,229.43.

High volumes were witnessed on the counter. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98,892 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,737.90 so far during the day, which is a record high for the stock. The stock had hit a low of Rs 1,696 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 1,159.30 on 25 November 2016.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 21 July 2017, gaining 0.22% compared with 2.38% rise in the Sensex. The scrip had, however, outperformed the market in past one quarter, rising 13.8% as against Sensex's 9.07% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market in past one year, gaining 38.66% as against Sensex's 15.58% rise.

The large-cap has equity capital of Rs 512.51 crore. Face value per share is Rs 2.

Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose to Rs 7242.93 crore as on 30 June 2017 as against Rs 5885.66 crore as on 31 March 2017 and Rs 4920.89 crore as on 30 June 2016.

The ratio of gross NPAs to gross advances rose to 1.24% as on 30 June 2017 as against 1.05% as on 31 March 2017 and 1.04% as on 30 June 2016.

The ratio of net NPAs to net advances rose to 0.44% as on 30 June 2017 as against 0.33% as on 31 March 2017 and 0.32% as on 30 June 2016.

The bank's provisions and contingencies rose 79.84% to Rs 1558.76 crore in Q1 June 2017 over Q1 June 2016.

is one of the leading private sector banks in India.

