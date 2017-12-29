JUST IN
HealthCare Global Enterprises allots 11.66 lakh equity shares

The Board of HealthCare Global Enterprises vide resolution passed by Circulation 28 December 2017, has approved the allotment of 11,66,667 (Eleven Lakh Sixty Six Thousand Six Hundred Sixty Seven) equity shares of Rs. 10 each of the Company, at a price of Rs. 300 per share (including share premium of Rs. 290 per share), on Preferential basis, to Indgrowth Capital Fund 1, a SEBI registered Category III, Alternative Investment Fund ('Allottee').

The said equity shares shall be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India and BSE.

December 29 2017

