JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Healthfore Technologies director resigns

Bank of Baroda reviews MCLR rates
Business Standard

Healthfore Technologies announces resignation of MD

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 March 2018

Healthfore Technologies announced that Varun Sood, Managing Director of the Company has resigned from the Board of the Company with effect from 01 March 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, March 05 2018. 16:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements