HEG hits record high

advanced 3.81% to Rs 2,657 at 10:10 on BSE, with the stock extending recent rally to hit record high in intraday trade.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 139.94 points or 0.41% at 33,952.20. The Mid-Cap index advanced 0.6%, outperforming the Sensex.

On the BSE, 47,000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against average daily volumes of 94,650 shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2,687.40 so far during the day, which is a record high. The stock hit a low of Rs 2,619 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week low of Rs 150.95 on 2 January 2017.

The stock had outperformed the market over the past one month till 2 January 2018, gaining 50.31% compared with the Sensex's 2.98% rise. The stock had also outperformed the market over the past one quarter, advancing 173.69% as against the Sensex's 8.08% rise. The scrip had also outperformed the market over the past one year, surging 1583.85% as against the Sensex's 27.14% rise.

The mid-cap company has equity capital of Rs 39.96 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Shares of have rallied 39.42% in eight trading sessions to its ruling market price, from its closing of Rs 1,905.65 on 21 December 2017.

reported net profit of Rs 113.66 crore in Q2 September 2017 crore as against net loss of Rs 14.09 crore in Q2 September 2016. Net sales jumped 111.1% to Rs 409.54 crore in Q2 September 2017 over Q2 September 2016.

is the leading manufacturer and exporter of graphite electrodes in

