Hero MotoCorp nudges up after launching Super Splendor

was up 0.29% to Rs 3,572.60 at 09:33 IST on BSE, after the company announced that it has introduced the new 'Super Splendor' across markets in the country.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 248.02 points, or 0.75% to 33,281.11

On the BSE, 515 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 3,583 and a low of Rs 3,557.05 so far during the day. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4,200 on 23 August 2017. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 3,180 on 29 March 2017.

Aimed at further bolstering its dominant leadership in the domestic motorcycle market, the new is priced at Rs 57,190 (ex-showroom Delhi). Targeted at young professionals, the new offers best-in-class performance and convenience.

This is in addition to the trust, reliability and fuel efficiency that are distinct to the brand, the company said. The new comes in five premium metallic colors - black with purple, black with fiery red, black with silver, candy blazing red and heavy grey.

Hero MotoCorp's two-wheeler sales rose 20% to 6.29 lakh units in February 2018 over February 2017. The announcement was made after market hours on 1 March 2018.

Hero MotoCorp's net profit rose 4.32% to Rs 805.43 crore on 14.78% growth in net sales to Rs 7305.49 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

is the world's largest manufacturer of two-wheelers.

