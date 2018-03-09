HG Infra Engineering in spotlight on debut

Shares of will debut on the bourses today, 9 March 2018. The initial public offer (IPO) of received bids for 6.04 crore shares, data on the National Stock Exchange of (NSE) website showed. The IPO was subscribed 4.98 times. The issue opened for subscription on 26 February 2018 and closed on 28 February 2018. The company issued shares at the top end of the IPO price band of 263 to 270 per share.

Aviation clarified after market hours yesterday, 8 March 2018, that the by its order dated 7 March 2018 has imposed a penalty of 9.45 crore on the company (and penalties on certain other airlines) for violating certain provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

The company's consistent position in this matter has been that it has not violated any provision of the Competition Act, 2002. The company is in the process of reviewing the order and is considering exercising its statutory right to appeal against the order. The order or the associated do not materially impact the business or operations of the company.

Bharti Airtel's meeting of committee of directors is scheduled on 13 March 2018, to consider issue of listed, unsecured, rated, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs Series I and II) aggregating upto 3000 crore on private placement basis. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 March 2018.

issued a clarification with regard to in relation to the alleged fraud concerning the Income Tax department and the First Information report (FIR) by the (CBI) in relation to these allegations. said it is not named as an accused party in the said FIR. So far it has not been contacted by the in connection with this matter. will co-operate with law enforcement agencies as and when it is approached, it added. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 March 2018.

Filatex announced that the commercial production of expansion scheme for putting up additional for 190 TPD of Bright Polyester Fully Drawn Yarn and 85 TPD of Bright Chip at Dahej unit has commenced on 7 March 2018. Also commercial production of expansion scheme for putting up additional for 25 TPD of Bright Polyester Partially Oriented Yarns at Dahej unit has also commenced on 7 March 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 March 2018.

Shree Renuka Sugars' board has signed a binding restructuring agreement with banks. The board approved the allotment 48.18 crore, 0.01% compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS) at 16.28 each to Holdings Pte. on preferential basis. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 8 March 2018.

