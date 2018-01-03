JUST IN
Hindustan Foods starts manufacturing of pest products

At unit located in Samba, J&K

Hindustan Foods announced that it has acquired all the licenses and started commercial production from 02 January 2018 at the pest production manufacturing unit at IGC II, SIDCO Samba, J&K. The manufacturing unit will supply the pest care products to Reckitt Benckiser (India). The Company hopes to achieve a turnover of Rs 125 crore from this unit.

The Company has entered into a 7 year supply agreement with Reckitt Benckiser and hopes to achieve a minimum revenue of Rs 750-850 crore during the agreement period.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 16:47 IST

