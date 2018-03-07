JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

Australia ASX200 falls 1% on soft GDP, tariff concerns
Business Standard

Hong Kong Hang Seng tanks 314 points

Capital Market 

The Hong Kong stock market finished lower on Wednesday, 07 March 2018, as investor sentiment dampened amid renewed fears of a global trade war following the resignation of top economic adviser Gary Cohn, a strong White House advocate for free trade. The resignation of Cohn, who took an anti-protectionist stance, fueled worries that planned U. S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will be activated with negative implications for the global economy. The Hang Seng Index slid 1%, or 313.81 points, to 30,196.92.

The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-shares gauge, lost 1.1% to 12,180.29. Turnover decreased slightly to HK$113.3 billion from HK$116.5 billion on Tuesday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 17:48 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements