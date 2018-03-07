Hong Kong Hang Seng tanks 314 points

The Hong Kong stock market finished lower on Wednesday, 07 March 2018, as investor sentiment dampened amid renewed fears of a global trade war following the resignation of top economic adviser Gary Cohn, a strong White House advocate for free trade. The resignation of Cohn, who took an anti-protectionist stance, fueled worries that planned U. S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports will be activated with negative implications for the global economy. The Hang Seng Index slid 1%, or 313.81 points, to 30,196.92.
The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, known as the H-shares gauge, lost 1.1% to 12,180.29. Turnover decreased slightly to HK$113.3 billion from HK$116.5 billion on Tuesday.
