China Stocks end with modest gains
Hong Kong Hang Seng tanks 697points

The Hong Kong stock market finished lower on Monday, 05 March 2018, extending last week's losses, as concerns about U. S. trade protectionism weighed down investors' sentiments. Meanwhile, prospect of a hung parliament in Italy also knocked investor sentiment down.

The Hang Seng Index fell 2.28%, or 697.06 points, to end at 29,886.39, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.7% to 11,991.79. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares dipped 1.8% while the IT sector dipped 2.37%, the financial sector was 2.31% lower and property sector dipped 2.08%. Turnover decreased to HK$118.5 billion from HK$126 billion on Friday.

