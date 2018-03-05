Hong Kong Hang Seng tanks 697points

The stock market finished lower on Monday, 05 March 2018, extending last week's losses, as concerns about U. S. trade protectionism weighed down investors' sentiments. Meanwhile, prospect of a hung parliament in also knocked investor sentiment down.

The fell 2.28%, or 697.06 points, to end at 29,886.39, while the Index lost 1.7% to 11,991.79. The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking dipped 1.8% while the IT sector dipped 2.37%, the financial sector was 2.31% lower and property sector dipped 2.08%. Turnover decreased to HK$118.5 billion from HK$126 billion on Friday.

