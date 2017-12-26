JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » International » Market Report

Market may open on a firm note

Australia Market closed for extended Christmas holidays
Business Standard

Hong Kong Market closed for extended Christmas holiday

Capital Market 

Hong Kong Market closed for Christmas holiday on Tuesday, 26 December 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 08:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements