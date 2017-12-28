JUST IN
Business Standard

IBBI grants recognition to two registered valuers organistaions

Capital Market 

In pursuance to the Companies (Registered Valuers and Valuation) Rules, 2017, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) has recognised two registered valuers organisations.

The Institution of Estate Managers and Appraisers will handle one asset class of land and building while the IOV Registered Valuers Foundation will handle three asset classes of land and building, plant and machinery and securities or financial assets.

These registered valuers organisations will conduct educational courses in valuation, grant membership and certificate of practice to individuals, conduct training for its members and lay down and enforce the Code of Conduct for the registered valuers, who are its members.

First Published: Thu, December 28 2017. 11:25 IST

