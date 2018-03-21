ICICI Bank raises Rs 4000 crore AT-I capital

Through private placement of Additional Tier 1 bonds

The Committee of of at its meeting held on 20 March 2018 has approved the allotment of 40,000 Basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual Additional Tier 1 bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating Rs 4000 crore on private placement basis, date of allotment being 20 March 2018. The notes carry a coupon of 9.15% p.a. payable annually and were issued at par. The bonds would be listed in the Wholesale Market segment of BSE and/or National Stock Exchange of

The bonds are rated CARE AA+; Stable by Analysis & Research and [ICRA]AA+ (hyb) by ICRA.

