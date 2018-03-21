ICICI Bank raises Rs 4000 crore AT-I capital

-
ALSO READL&T Finance Holdings gets revision in credit ratings Cash Suvidha raises USD 2.5 mn in debt funding Lendingkart raises Rs 30-cr from Dutch development bank L&T Finance Holdings gets ratings assigned for proposed NCD and CP issue Shriram Transport Finance Company plans to raise funds through borrowings
-
Through private placement of Additional Tier 1 bondsThe Committee of Executive Directors of ICICI Bank at its meeting held on 20 March 2018 has approved the allotment of 40,000 Basel III compliant unsecured subordinated perpetual Additional Tier 1 bonds in the nature of debentures aggregating Rs 4000 crore on private placement basis, date of allotment being 20 March 2018. The notes carry a coupon of 9.15% p.a. payable annually and were issued at par. The bonds would be listed in the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE and/or National Stock Exchange of India.
The bonds are rated CARE AA+; Stable by Credit Analysis & Research and [ICRA]AA+ (hyb) by ICRA.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU