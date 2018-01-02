Idea Cellular may gain on fund raising plan

said that the board of directors of the company will meet on 4 January 2018 to consider a proposal for fund raising through a preferential allotment, qualified institutional placement, rights issue or such other route as the board may deem fit. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

said that on provisional basis, the company and its subsidiary companies achieved production of 93% of targeted production at 54.63 million tonnes in December 2017. The company reported offtake at 99% of targeted offtake at 53.44 million tonnes in December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

Thermax said that has concluded an Rs 327 crore order from a public-sector company based in for its upcoming The order is for a BTG (boiler-turbine-generator) package on engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) basis for their co-generation plant of 130 megawatts capacity. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

said that as a part of fulfilling its commitment towards the green initiatives of Government of India, the company has crossed a significant milestone by commissioning its 130 megawatts solar power project at pooling substation, block-14, Neyveli on 1 January 2018. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

SRF said that the first phase of third multipurpose plant at SRF's in Dahej, has been commissioned and capitalized on 31 December 2017. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

Separately, company has commissioned and capitalised on 31st December, 2017 chloromethanes plant at SRF's in Dahej, with a capacity of 40,000 tonnes per annum (TPA).

Eicher Motors' total motorcycle sales rose 17% to 66,968 units in December 2017 over December 2016. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

PVR opened 3 screens multiplex at VVIP style mall in Ghaziabad on 31 December 2017. This multiplex is equipped with 4K projection system, next-generation 3D-enabled screens and 7.1 digital dolby surround sound in all auditoriums. With this launch, PVR now operates the largest with 603 screens at 132 properties in 51 cities. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

SML ISUZU's sales fell 4.6% to 974 units in December 2017 over December 2016. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

registered a sales growth of 39% to 2.56 lakh units in December 2017 over December 2016. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 1 January 2018.

