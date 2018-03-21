IDFC advances after large bulk deal on Tuesday

was up 1% to Rs 50.40 at 9:17 IST on after witnessing a large bulk deal between two fund houses yesterday, 20 March 2018.

Meanwhile, the Sensex was up 211.53 points or 0.64% at 33,208.29. The Mid-Cap index advanced 0.79%, outperforming the Sensex.

On the BSE, 3,375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.88 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 50.55 and a low of Rs 50 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 68 on 15 January 2018 and a 52-week low of Rs 48.25 on 8 March 2018.

The mid-cap company has equity capital of Rs 1596.35 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

Copthall Mauritius Investment sold 96.74 lakh shares of to at Rs 50 per share in a bulk deal on the yesterday, 20 March 2018.

On a consolidated basis, IDFC's net profit rose 6.5% to Rs 107.89 crore on 1.1% decline in total income to Rs 2794.67 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q3 December 2016.

is a leading company in providing services ranging from infrastructure financing, infrastructure development, & project implementation.

