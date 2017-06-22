IDFC heads north after RBI removes foreign investment curbs

advanced 1.66% to Rs 58.25 at 12:51 on after the central lifted curbs on foreign investment ceiling in the company.

Meanwhile, the S&P Sensex was up 180.31 points or 0.58% at 31,463.95. The S&P Mid-Cap index rose 48.54 points or 0.33% at 14,899.28.

On the BSE, 7.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14.53 lakh shares in the past one quarter. The stock had hit a high of Rs 59.25 and a low of Rs 57.95 so far during the day. The stock had hit a 52-week high of Rs 71.20 on 26 October 2016 and a 52-week low of Rs 46.60 on 24 June 2016.

The stock had underperformed the market over the past one month till 21 June 2017, sliding 6.14% compared with the Sensex's 2.69% rise. The stock had also underperformed the market over the past one quarter, advancing 5.04% as against the Sensex's 6.1% rise. The scrip had underperformed the market over the past one year, gaining 13.35% as against the Sensex's 16.67% rise.

The mid-company has equity capital of Rs 1595.95 crore. Face value per share is Rs 10.

The Reserve of India (RBI) yesterday, 21 June 2017 notified that the foreign shareholding by foreign institutional investors (FIIs)/foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in have gone below the prescribed FII/FPI investment limit. Hence, the restrictions placed on the purchase of shares by FII/FPI of are withdrawn with immediate effect.

On consolidated basis, IDFC's net profit rose 3.3% to Rs 134.80 crore on 22.7% growth in total income to Rs 2577.88 crore in Q4 March 2017 over Q4 March 2016.

Post the demerger and transfer of the financing undertaking to with effect from 1 October 2015, is mainly an investment company with minimal operations.

