IFL Promoters standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the September 2017 quarter

-
ALSO READAlfavision Overseas standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the September 2017 quarter Atul leads gainers on BSE's 'A' group '6 million sq ft shopping mall space expected to come up in Prestige Estates Projects jumps on plan to acquire stake in group company Singapore authorities' housing market warning may fall on deaf ears
-
Sales rise 650.00% to Rs 1.05 croreNet profit of IFL Promoters rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. Sales rose 650.00% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2017Sep. 2016% Var.Sales1.050.14 650 OPM %16.1914.29 -PBDT0.090.01 800 PBT0.090.01 800 NP0.060.01 500
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU