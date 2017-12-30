IFL Promoters standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the September 2017 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 650.00% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of IFL Promoters rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. Sales rose 650.00% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2017Sep. 2016% Var.Sales1.050.14 650 OPM %16.1914.29 -PBDT0.090.01 800 PBT0.090.01 800 NP0.060.01 500

First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 16:39 IST

