IFL Promoters standalone net profit rises 500.00% in the September 2017 quarter

Sales rise 650.00% to Rs 1.05 crore

Net profit of rose 500.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016. Sales rose 650.00% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2017 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2016.1.050.1416.1914.290.090.010.090.010.060.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)