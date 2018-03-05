Import duty raised on Crude Palm Oil, RBD Palmolein& RBD Palm Oil

The

We welcome the announcement on 1st March of substantially increasing the import duties on Crude from 30% to 44% as well as Refined Palmolein& Refined from 40% to 54%, stated The (SEA). We had been representing to the Government to increase duties on imported oils as our dependence on them has reached alarming levels of almost 70% of our consumption. We are happy at this hike, added SEA.

Import duty as on 1stMarch, 2018

While, we welcome this increase in duties we are surprised at singling out Palm only for increase in duties.

This looks grossly unfair and may defeat the objective of doubling farmers income by raising domestic values of all oils. With mustard crop getting harvested our farmers will feel cheated if import duties on Soya, Sun and oils are not increased in same proportion as Palm oils. Needless to mention it would be difficult to encourage oilseeds farmers to grow more oilseed and augment their income if duties on these oils are not raised. The industry also feels unhappy that our long-standing demand of raising the duty differential between CPO and Palmolein to minimum 15% from existing 10% has still not been acceded.

