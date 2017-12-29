Ind-Ra: Natural Gas Consumption Grows Due to Higher Imports and Domestic Production

Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has published the December edition of its credit digest on India's and The report highlights the trends in the & with a focus on domestic production, import, consumption, refining and gross under-recovery, regulatory changes and the recent rating actions.

India's production decreased marginally 0.4% y-o-y during October 2017. Production volume of & Corporation and Limited increased by 0.9% and 4.1% respectively, while it declined by 4.6% for fields under production sharing contracts during October 2017 on y-o-y basis. India's import dependency of had been around 82% during April - October 2017. Planning and Analysis Cell estimates crude import of 214 metric ton (mt) in FY18 (FY17: 214mt). However, ordered its first crude cargo from the during October 2017 to derive lower price benefit as well as diversify its source basket. This could help gain higher bargaining power in sourcing from its existing suppliers.

Refining throughput in October 2017 was 22.1mt which was 5% y-o-y higher. Indian Corporation Limited's ('IND AAA'/Stable) public sector refineries processed higher volume aiding the overall increase in volume. India's products output was higher by 6.4% y-o-y to 22.4mt during October 2017. On a cumulative basis, the production was 2.8% higher in April-October 2017 y-o-y.

Inventory losses led by an adverse price movement resulted in a decline in gross refining margins for most of the domestic refiners during April-June 2017. However, rising crude prices during 2QFY18 supported the recovery of refinery margins. Further rising crude prices during 3QFY18 and unplanned shutdown globally during this period would also bolster the refining margins.

production during October 2017 was 1.9% y-o-y higher. The production volume grew for & Corporation (higher 3.9% y-o-y), whereas for Limited and for 'from private/joint venture fields' it declined y-o-y (negative 1.0% and negative 3.3% y-o-y respectively). consumption increased by 18.6% y-o-y during October 2017. The increase in consumption was largely on account of 11.0% y-o-y increase in imports, supported by higher production.

price has been raised by around 17% to USD2.89/mmbtu for October 2017-March 2018. Prior to this, the had been revised downward five times consecutively since the implementation of the domestic gas formula in October 2014.

