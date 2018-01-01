JUST IN
India Home Loans to announce Quarterly Result

Capital Market 

On 3 January 2018

India Home Loans will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 3 January 2018, to appoint new Company Secretary cum Compliance Officer.

