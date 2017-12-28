JUST IN
Indiabulls Housing Finance allots NCDs aggregating Rs 895 cr

Capital Market 

On private placement basis

Indiabulls Housing Finance has allotted its second tranche of Secured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value Rs. 10 lakh each ('NCDs') aggregating to Rs. 895 crore on private placement basis on 27 December 2017.

