Indices trade firm

Key indices held firm in afternoon trade. At 13:20 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex, was up 149.26 points or 0.44% at 33,997.29. The 50 was up 37.25 points or 0.36% at 10,515.15. The was currently trading below the psychological 34,000 mark after having alternately moved above and below that mark earlier in the day. Firmness in Asian stocks supported gains on the domestic bourses.

Trading for the last session of 2017 began on a positive note. Fresh buying in pivotals pushed the key benchmark indices to fresh intraday high in morning trade. Stocks held firm later during the session.

Among secondary indices, the Mid-Cap rose 0.41%, underperforming the The Small-Cap gained 0.6%, outperforming the

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was strong. On the BSE, 1,565 shares rose and 1,031 shares fell. A total of 188 shares were unchanged.

IT stocks advanced. (up 0.2%), (up 1.43%), TCS (up 1.41%), (up 0.42%), (up 0.98%) and (up 1.19%) edged higher. declined 0.88%.

Auto stocks also gained. (up 0.13%), Maruti Suzuki (up 1.05%), (up 0.27%), (up 0.15%), (up 1.33%), (up 1.54%) and (up 0.98%) gained. (M&M) declined 0.37%.

rose 2.62% after the company said that its group has sold 4 lakh shares totaling to 2.44% of the shareholding in the market yesterday, 28 December 2017. The announcement was made during market hours today, 29 December 2017.

The proceeds from the sales will be infused back into the company as the unsecured zero coupon loan to the company and with this infusion, company's ongoing growth plans will get further boost and capex and working capital requirement will be met completely.

The company's management continues to see exciting opportunities and with new capacities and newly installed PU and tooling capabilities, company is uniquely positioned in the consumer durable & in India, it added.

Among macro economic data, India's infrastructure output data for the month of November 2017 will be released today, 29 December 2017. Infrastructure output in increased 4.7% year-on-year in October of 2017, following a downwardly revised 4.7% rise in the previous month.

Overseas, most Asian stocks rose after Wall Street finished with modest gains. South Korean markets were closed today, 29 December 2017. US stocks rose yesterday, 28 December 2017, with the closing at a record high buoyed mostly by gains in and a slight pick-up in and materials.

In US economic data, the advance trade deficit in goods increased to $69.7 billion in November from $68.1 billion in October. The purchasing managers for showed a rise of 67.6 in December from 63.9 in the previous month. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion.

In Europe, Italy's dissolved parliament yesterday, 28 December 2017 and called elections for early March 2018, a vote that will highlight the economic and political problems still stalking and the country's role as the weakest flank in the currency union.

