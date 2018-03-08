Indices trade with modest gains

Key benchmark indices hovered with modest gains in early afternoon trade. At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the Sensex rose 179.04 points or 0.54% at 33,212.13. The advanced 51.70 points or 0.51% at 10,205.90. Power generation and power distribution stocks mostly nudged higher. Pharma stocks declined.

Key indices started the session on a strong footing on positive Asian stocks as worries surrounding trade war eased on reports US Donald Trump's import tariff plan may spare select countries from much of the impact. Indices trimmed gains in morning trade. Later, indices came off the day's low and traded with modest gains so far.

The Mid-Cap rose 0.18%. The Small-Cap advanced 0.04%.

Both these indices underperformed the Sensex.

The breadth, indicating the overall health of the market, was weak. On the BSE, 1,565 shares declined and 935 shares advanced. A total of 128 shares were unchanged.

Power generation and power distribution stocks mostly nudged higher. (up 2.39%), (up 1.57%), of (up 1.11%), (up 0.64%), NTPC (up 0.61%) and (up 0.45%) gained. (down 4.71%), CESC (down 0.7%) and NHPC (down 0.19%) edged lower.

Company was down 0.06%. The company's increased 3% at 4,647 million units in February 2018 over February 2017. The announcement was made during market hours today, 8 March 2018.

Pharma stocks declined. (down 1.86%), (down 0.46%), (down 0.27%) and (down 0.18%) edged lower. Cadila Healthcare (up 0.95%) and (up 0.08%) edged higher.

advanced 0.53% after the company entered into an agreement with CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory, Pune and Department of Science and Technology, Delhi, for conducting research on a continuous purification process development of a biosimilar monoclonal antibody therapeutic. The announcement was made during market hours today, 8 March 2018.

Overseas, Asian stocks were mixed amid news of potential US tariff exemptions. US stocks closed well off session lows yesterday, 7 March 2018 after the hinted and could be exempt from tariffs proposed by

In Europe, the European Central Bank's (ECB) monetary policy statement is due later today, 8 March 2018. The central is expected to be cautious to prevent any unwanted tightening of financing conditions amid mounting global insecurities, especially in the wake of recent tariffs announcement by the US

