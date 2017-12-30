Indo Amines acquires land in MIDC Mahad, Maharashtra

-
For purpose of business expansionIndo Amines has acquired an industrial Land situated at Plot Number E-6 MIDC Mahad District Raigad - 422 309, Maharashtra for further business expansion by signing the ('MOU') between RKG Lifescince and Indo Amines.
