Indo Amines announces resignation of CFO and KMP

-
ALSO READIndo Amines gets NCLT approval for scheme of amalgamation FIR against 25 persons, including two aides of BJP MP Indo Amines standalone net profit rises 58.45% in the September 2017 quarter Indo Amines standalone net profit declines 35.23% in the June 2017 quarter Indo Amines announces board meeting date
-
With effect from 28 December 2017Indo Amines announced the resignation of Ajay Marathe, Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) on 28 December 2017.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU