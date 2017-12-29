JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

South Indian Bank to discuss results

Sensex regains 34,000
Business Standard

Indo Amines announces resignation of CFO and KMP

Capital Market 

With effect from 28 December 2017

Indo Amines announced the resignation of Ajay Marathe, Chief Financial Officer & Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) on 28 December 2017.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 10:27 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements