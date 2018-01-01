Indraprastha Medical Corporation announces change in MD

-
-
With effect from 01 January 2018Indraprastha Medical Corporation announced the appointment of Ashok Bajpai as Managing Director of the Company in place of Jaideep Gupta with effect from 01 January 2018.
