JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Volumes jump at Central Bank of India counter

Outcome of board meeting of Fortune Financial Services (India)
Business Standard

Indraprastha Medical Corporation announces change in MD

Capital Market 

With effect from 01 January 2018

Indraprastha Medical Corporation announced the appointment of Ashok Bajpai as Managing Director of the Company in place of Jaideep Gupta with effect from 01 January 2018.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 13:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements