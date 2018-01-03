IndusInd Bank allots 11,260 equity shares

-
-
Under ESOSIndusInd Bank has allotted 11,260 (Eleven Thousand Two Hundred Sixty) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each on 03 January 2018 to those grantees who had exercised their option under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.
The said shares will rank pari-passu with the existing shares of the Company in all respect.
