IndusInd Bank allots 11,260 equity shares

Under ESOS

IndusInd Bank has allotted 11,260 (Eleven Thousand Two Hundred Sixty) equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each on 03 January 2018 to those grantees who had exercised their option under the Company's Employee Stock Option Scheme.

The said shares will rank pari-passu with the existing shares of the Company in all respect.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 20:08 IST

