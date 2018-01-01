IndusInd Bank avails USD 500 Million Syndicated Term Loan facility

-
For utilisation for general banking purposesIndusInd Bank has concluded a USD 500 Million Syndicated Term Loan Facility from a group of overseas lenders. The tenor of the facility is 3 years and will be used for general banking purposes.
This fund-raising, along with the funds raised during this financial year from multilateral institutions, viz., ADB and OPIC, will help the Bank in expanding its lending to clients.
