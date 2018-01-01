JUST IN
Business Standard

IndusInd Bank avails USD 500 Million Syndicated Term Loan facility

For utilisation for general banking purposes

IndusInd Bank has concluded a USD 500 Million Syndicated Term Loan Facility from a group of overseas lenders. The tenor of the facility is 3 years and will be used for general banking purposes.

This fund-raising, along with the funds raised during this financial year from multilateral institutions, viz., ADB and OPIC, will help the Bank in expanding its lending to clients.

First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 09:37 IST

