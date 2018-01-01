Info Edge (India) to announce Quarterly Result

-
ALSO READInfo Edge (India) invests Rs 12.50 crore in International Educational Gateway Info Edge (India) invests Rs 8 crore in Green Leaves Consumer Services Univariety raises Rs. 12.5 crore from Info Edge Happily Unmarried gets Rs 5 cr funding from Info Edge India Info Edge (India) invests Rs 37.93 crore in Applect Learning Systems
-
On 2 February 2018Info Edge (India) will hold a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company on 2 February 2018.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU