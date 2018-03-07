Infosys inaugurates Technology and Innovation Hub in Indianapolis

JUST IN
Business Standard

Infosys inaugurated its flagship Technology and Innovation Hub in Indianapolis. In addition, the company announced that it has hired more than 2,500 American workers over the past year as part of its ongoing commitment to accelerate innovation for American enterprises.

The Indianapolis Hub in One America Tower will train, upskill and reskill employees in the technologies required to help businesses accelerate their digital transformations, while also allowing Infosys to work closely with clients to develop cross-functional solutions to pressing business challenges.

First Published: Wed, March 07 2018. 10:34 IST

