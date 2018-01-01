Infosys may gain on signing pact to divest full stake in ANSR Consulting

of automobile companies will be in spotlight as these companies announce monthly sales volume data for the month of December 2017 starting today, 1 January 2018.

announced that it has on 28 December 2017, signed an agreement for divestment of its entire investment in ANSR Consulting Holdings, Inc., for a total consideration of $1 million. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 29 December 2017.

(India) said it has placed orders for another 400-km of pipeline of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga that will take the fuel to Line pipe orders for about 400-km for pipeline from Dobhi in to Durgapur in has been placed, the company said in a statement.

With these awards, pipe supply orders for 2,100 km of the Jagdishpur-Haldia & Bokaro- (JHBDPL) project have been placed. Also, 1,700 km of line laying orders have been placed.

The 2,655 km long JHBDPL project, also known as the 'Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga' project passes through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Odisha.

till date has committed over Rs 6500 crore for the project, the statement said. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 29 December 2017.

said it has made two hydrocarbon discoveries in the Dumduma Petroleum Mining Lease (PML) in the upper basin during the second and third quarter FY 2018. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 29 December 2017.

NTPC said that unit 2 of 800 megawatts (MW) of Kudgi super thermal project, stage-I (3 X 800 MW) will be declared on commercial operation with effect from 1 January 2018. With this, the commercial capacity of Kudgi super thermal power project, NTPC and becomes 1,600 MW, 44,492 MW and 51,383 MW respectively. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 29 December 2017.

Separately, NTPC said its board of directors in its meeting held on 29 December 2017 has designated Sudhir Arya, (Finance) as of the company with immediate effect. The terms & conditions of appointment including remuneration of Sudhir Arya, shall be as per the existing policy of the company. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 29 December 2017.

Axis in a clarification to the titled "Axis seeks bids for controlling stake in GMR Chhattisgarh" said that the denies the news and added that it is factually incorrect. The announcement was made after market hours on Friday, 29 December 2017.

