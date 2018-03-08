Infosys recognised as Leader in Digital Marketing Services

-
ALSO READInfosys off-loads stake in ANSR Consulting Holdings Infosys recognised as Leader in Applications Management and Digital Operations Services Infosys shares gain over 2 pc ahead of earnings Mindtree Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today Shyama Infosys reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2017 quarter
-
By NelsonHallInfosys announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2017 NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation for Digital Marketing Services. Infosys has been acknowledged for its prowess in delivering immediate client benefits and ability to meet timely client requirements.
The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzed the performance of 11 vendors offering digital marketing services and their ability to anticipate future client requirements. Infosys has been ranked as a Leader for its next generation digital transformation services.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU