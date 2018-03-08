JUST IN
Infosys recognised as Leader in Digital Marketing Services

Infosys announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the 2017 NelsonHall NEAT vendor evaluation for Digital Marketing Services. Infosys has been acknowledged for its prowess in delivering immediate client benefits and ability to meet timely client requirements.

The NelsonHall Vendor Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) analyzed the performance of 11 vendors offering digital marketing services and their ability to anticipate future client requirements. Infosys has been ranked as a Leader for its next generation digital transformation services.

