Infosys rises after being selected by Allison Transmission

Infosys rose 0.44% to Rs 1,158.15 at 11:51 IST on BSE after the company announced that Allison Transmission has selected it to provide information technology infrastructure management services.The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 March 2018.
Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 87.30 points, or 0.26% to 33,834.08.
On the BSE, 38,000 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 2.49 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 1,167.25 and a low of Rs 1,155 so far during the day.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,220 on 24 January 2018. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 861.50 on 22 August 2017.
The large-cap company has equity capital of Rs 1092.06 crore. Face value per share is Rs 5.
Infosys announced that Allison Transmission, the world's largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and a leader in hybrid-propulsion systems for city buses, has selected Infosys to provide information technology (IT) infrastructure management services, including leveraging its proprietary artificial intelligence platform, Nia.
Infosys is undertaking the installation of a new software command center for Allison Transmission using Infosys Nia that will assist Allison Transmission with achieving agility and efficiency through the management of technology processes and its physical assets.
On a consolidated basis, Infosys' net profit rose 37.65% to Rs 5129 crore on 1.29% growth in net sales to Rs 17794 crore in Q3 December 2017 over Q2 September 2017.
Infosys is a global leader in technology services and consulting.
