Infosys update on buyback of shares

Extinguishes 11.30 crore equity shares

announced that it has extinguished 11,30,16,165 fully paid up equity of 5 each (in dematerialised form) and 27,313 fully paid up equity of 5 each (in physical form) as a results of the conclusion of buyback of 11,30,43,478 equity

Post extinguishment, the issued and paid up capital stands at 2,18,39,49,789 equity of face value of 5 each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)