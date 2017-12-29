Infosys update on buyback of shares

Extinguishes 11.30 crore equity sharesInfosys announced that it has extinguished 11,30,16,165 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 5 each (in dematerialised form) and 27,313 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 5 each (in physical form) as a results of the conclusion of buyback of 11,30,43,478 equity shares.
Post extinguishment, the issued and paid up capital stands at 2,18,39,49,789 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU