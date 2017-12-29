JUST IN
Infosys update on buyback of shares

Capital Market 

Extinguishes 11.30 crore equity shares

Infosys announced that it has extinguished 11,30,16,165 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 5 each (in dematerialised form) and 27,313 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 5 each (in physical form) as a results of the conclusion of buyback of 11,30,43,478 equity shares.

Post extinguishment, the issued and paid up capital stands at 2,18,39,49,789 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.

First Published: Fri, December 29 2017. 08:05 IST

