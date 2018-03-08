Inox Leisure completes acquisition of 50% stake in Swanston Multiplex Cinemas

JUST IN
Inox Leisure has completed the acquisition of 50% equity shares of Swanston Multiplex Cinemas from Reliance Mediaworks. Accordingly, Swanston Multiplex Cinemas has become wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from 5 March, 2018.

First Published: Thu, March 08 2018. 12:11 IST

